Multiple convictions for armed robbers, burglars

Several armed robbers and burglars were convicted and jailed for lengthy terms this week as the country’s judiciary stiffens its resolve to clamp down on crime, the National Prosecution Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) has said.

In one of the cases, Tobias Chidavaenzi (54) and Leonard Muzenda (24) were sentenced to 70 years in prison (65 years effective) by the Chiredzi Magistrates’ Court for a string of nine armed robberies committed between January and February this year.

The duo terrorized business centres in Chiredzi, stealing cash, cellphones, groceries and household property while armed with a Revolver Taurus pistol.

Their reign of terror ended when a police investigation led to their arrest and the recovery of the firearm used in the crimes.

Meanwhile, a mob of sibling robbers, Samson Kapfunde Kusasana Chibwana (27) and Doit Kapfunde Kusasana Chibwana (39) and Ngonidzashe Jongwe (36) and Godknows Jongwe (23) received 10-year prison sentences (8 years effective) each from the Mbare Magistrate’s Court for four counts of robbery.

The group targeted victims in Mastones and Hopely areas of Harare, stealing valuables and leaving their victims half-naked by the roadside. A passerby witnessed one of their robberies and chased them down, leading to their arrest.

In a separate incident, Nyasha Mashawi (17) of Gweru was sentenced to 24 months in prison for unlawful entry and theft. Mashawi broke into a residence using a fork to gain entry and stole an Itel A16 cellphone.

However, he was intercepted by members of the Neighborhood Watch Committee, who searched him and found the stolen phone, leading to his arrest.

New Ziana