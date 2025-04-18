Munch & Sip stays put – Masuku shuts down venue drama

Mbulelo Mpofu | Zimpapers Arts & Entertainment Hub

BULAWAYO – Despite the city rumour mill working overtime, Munch & Sip isn’t going anywhere!

The highly-anticipated food and music fusion fest is locked in for Sunday at Harry Allen Golf Club, squashing whispers of a venue shake-up due to “conflict” with the City Council.

Just weeks ago, drama flared when the Pacific Bulawayo Shutdown gig was booted from Queens Sports Club to ZITF Main Arena, following fiery objections from Mayor David Coltart, who didn’t want test cricket prep for New Zealand and South Africa disturbed.

But Munch & Sip curator Mandipa Masuku is staying cool under fire.

“We are still going to be having Munch & Sip at the Harry Allen Golf Club,” she confirmed.

“To ensure we don’t have problems, the event will start at 10 now so that we consider neighbours and not finish too late. So, we added more lounges to maximise on the daytime looks.”

It’s game on! Preparations are full steam ahead for a deliciously vibrant day of food tourism, flavour, and fire tunes.

The culinary carnival promises more than just bites — it’s a feast for all senses. DJs and musical heavyweights like Msiz’Kay, Shaku Chante, Bhekiwe, King Her, Mokoomba, DJ Frosty, Gog’ Bekezela, DJ Fifi, and Sekunjalo Fire Zwiguru will be lighting up the decks.

And foodies, get ready! The sizzling Munch Off will see chefs John and Thabo go spatula-to-spatula to serve gourmet goodness.

Munch & Sip is not just serving plates — it’s ushering in the ZITF season with taste and tempo!

