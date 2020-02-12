Mundawarara appointed Rugby Africa Referees Manager

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe Rugby Referees Society president, Mudiwa Mundawarara has been appointed Rugby Africa Referees Manager.

In a statement issued by Rugby Africa on Wednesday, the new role will see the 60-year old Mundawarara, a man who has been a rugby match official since 1990 lead the implementation of the new Match Official Pathway within Rugby Africa. Mundawarara’s son Julian is also an international rugby referee.

“He is an expert match official with over 30 years of rugby referee experience on the pitch, 28 years on the administrative side during which he served as President of the Zimbabwe Rugby Referees’ Society, and is active since more than a decade as World Rugby Educator for match officiators as well as being a World Rugby accredited Citing Commissioner,’’ read part of the statement from Rugby Africa.

Mundawarara said he felt privileged to get appointed to such an important position and is looking forward to working closely with all Rugby Africa member countries.

“I am greatly honoured to have been offered this important role. I have worked with every one of the team members before, and I am really looking forward to working more closely with them all.

Having enjoyed wonderful support from the South African Rugby Union and French Rugby Federation, Mundawarara is keen to continue with identifying new talent on the continent.

“Over the years, the support of the South African Rugby Union and French Rugby Federation has been tremendous and I am pleased that it will continue with greater emphasis on talent identification, on training and on coaching of referees from the rest of the continent. This will eventually lead to greater opportunities for them through a selection processes drawn from the strengthened development cohorts,’’ Mundawarara said.

Since the post is a part-time consultancy position, Mundawarara will carry out his duties from Harare where he is based.

