Munetsi and co floor Man U

MARSHAL Munetsi got a 7.46 rating in Wolves 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Easter Sunday as the Zimbabwean continues to stamp his authority.

Goal scorer Pablo Sarabia was the highest rated player at 8.26 according to BBC.

The win means Wolves are the most inform Premier League team along with Aston Villa, with five wins on a row.

Sarabia curled home a brilliant 77th-minute free-kick to secure a fifth straight top-flight win for Wolves for the first time since 1970 and end any lingering fears of relegation.

While Amorim has not made United’s results better since replacing Erik ten Hag, Vitor Pereira has transformed Wolves.

Pereira has drilled his defenders to perform in a cohesive manner in a way predecessor Gary O’Neil could not.

While it could be argued Wolves’ squad is better than it appeared under O’Neil, especially in the latter weeks of his reign, it is a measure of the impact Pereira has had that they kept an admittedly weak United side at arms’ length with relative ease.

Among new signing’s made by Pereira is Zimbabwean Munetsi, who has made a huge impact since arrival.

For once, Matheus Cunha had a subdued presence, so it was Sarabia who stepped up to take the pivotal free-kick conceded by Eriksen close to the United box.

Andre Onana thought he had got his wall right. But Sarabia spotted an opportunity and, just three minutes after his introduction, scored the goal that secured Wolves’ Premier League safety.

United’s performance could not have been in greater contrast to their thrilling efforts in midweek against Lyon.

They have now lost 15 games this season, more than last term and their worst since 1989-90, when they lost on 16 occasions.

Ruben Amorim’s team can now add Wolves to Crystal Palace, Brighton, Bournemouth, Newcastle and Nottingham Forest as teams that have come to Old Trafford since the Portuguese took charge in November and left with maximum points.

United have now taken nine points from their past 10 Premier League games. The only teams they have beaten in that period are Leicester and Ipswich, who are both in the bottom three.

Rasmus Hojlund was inches away from turning home Alejandro Garnacho’s low cross at the far post for the hosts but he has now scored once in his last 28 games.

BBC\Sports Reporter