Munetsi date with Old Trafford

Zimpapers Sports Hub

THE stage is set for a thrilling showdown at Old Trafford on Sunday, and for Zimbabwe, at the centre of it all, is Wolves midfielder Marshal Munetsi.

It could not have come at a better time than when former Wolves midfielder Dave Edwards has lavished praise on the Zimbabwe International, highlighting his crucial role in the team’s turnaround.

At 13 points collected in the last six games, Wolves are part of the top eight inform Premier League teams.

Edwards firmly believes Munetsi, with 47 ground duels so far, 31 Aerial challenges, five interceptions, 14 clearances and 20 recoveries, in the last eight games, had a big say.

It has been a fairytale for the Warriors vice-captain.

“He’s not Matheus Cunha, he’s not Pablo Sarabia, he’s not that type of player. But he’s just as effective in the right moments,” said Edwards.

He was speaking on the Official Wolves podcast ahead of the Manchester United game, highlighting the impact the player had since arrival from Ligue 1 side, Stade de Reims.

“It sounds like that doesn’t mean a lot, but it’s huge. He makes other players around him a lot better. And then off the ball, he’s just an absolute phenom. He’s ridiculously good,” said Edwards.

Since Munetsi’s arrival at Wolves, there has been a lot of debate over what position he must play.

Others believe he should provide shield for the defence, others think he must just be a box-to-box player, while there are those fascinated by his more advanced position.

“Our press is set by our front three in particular. Munetsi, the amount of running that boy gets through is ridiculous.

“And it’s not aimless running, it’s very considered, controlled. He will just get back into his shape into that sort of right attacking midfield role.

“But as soon as he senses there’s a moment, he goes. The effect that has on the team is that ‘We’ve got to go with him,” said Edwards.

Munetsi has managed a goal and an assist, but there is a feeling he should convert more of his chances.

“I feel now Wolves fans are starting to understand the importance of Munetsi. He’s not going to win fans over for what he does on the ball.”

If Munetsi can take that extra step at Old Trafford, scoring a goal, he will join a special class of Zimbabwean players to have scored against Manchester United — Peter Ndlovu and Benjani Mwaruwari.

Ahead of that showdown, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has admitted that they face a strong Wolves side.

“They have real quality. They are fresh. So, we know this is going to be a tough match,” Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim, adding they will rely more on home support.

Wolves manager Vitor Pereira said the secret has been to try and have the team be his reflection.

“We create a spirit in the players. They have a bit of the personality of the manager. I’m ambitious and I want more and more because I’m not happy.

“I believe we can improve every day with our work and I want to see better and better football,” said Pereira.

“. . . We are consistent when we are defending. We know exactly what to do and the team for me, we have made a major step in tactical maturity. But we need to continue improving,” he said.