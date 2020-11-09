Munetsi out of Warriors clash with Algeria

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FRANCE based midfielder, Marshall Munetsi is not available for Zimbabwe’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Algeria in Algiers on Thursday because of injury.

Munetsi, who plays for French club Reims is said to have picked up an ankle injury last week before he got hurt again in his team’s 4-4 draw with Lens in a League 1 fixture on Sunday where the Zimbabwean midfielder played the full 90 minutes. Besides the ankle injury, Munetsi is said to be having an open wound.

The 24-year old was one of the players meant to land in Zimbabwe on Tuesday ahead of the Warriors departure for Algeria by chartered flight.

Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare confirmed that Munetsi was not coming for the trip to Algeria.

Munetsi becomes the fourth player called up by Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic who have pulled out of the back to back fixtures against the Dessert Foxes. Zimbabwe meet Algeria in Algiers on Thursday before the two teams meet four days later at the National Sports Stadium in Harare. Others who are unavailable are Tatenda Mkuruva, Tendai Jirira and Butholezwe Ncube. Former Dynamos defender, Victor Kamhuka who plays club football in Myanmar has been drafted into the Warriors squad.

Players expected to arrive in the country on Tuesday are Marvelous Nakamba, Teenage Hadebe, David Moyo, Khama Billiat, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Tafadzwa Rusike and Tinotenda Kadewere. They will spend a few hours in Zimbabwe before they take to the skies headed for North Africa.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Elvis Chipezeze, Talbert Shumba

Defenders: Jimmy Dzingai, Alec Mudimu, Jordan Zemura, Teenage Hadebe, Divine Lunga, Tendayi Darikwa, Adam Chicksen, Victor Kamhuka

Midfielders: Ovidy Karuru, Tafadzwa Rusike, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Knowledge Musona, Terrence Dzvukamanja, King Nadolo, Marvelous Nakamba, Khama Billiat

Strikers: Tinotenda Kadewere, David Moyo, Prince Dube [email protected]_29