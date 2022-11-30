Municipal courts to be established

Vusumuzi Dube, Online News Editor

ZIMBABWE is soon expected to see the establishment of Municipal Courts, with the government working on the legislation that will spearhead the operationalising of these court.

This comes on the backdrop of a push from local authorities to increase the powers of municipal police so as to curb unruliness within their areas of jurisdiction.

Speaking at a post Cabinet Briefing, the Acting Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere revealed that the government was reviewing the legislation for the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Municipal Police to work together.

“Devolution funds will be availed to the Harare City Council and other urban municipalities for the purpose of strengthening the local authorities’ law enforcement capacity. Meanwhile, the relevant legislation is being reviewed for the ZRP and Municipal Police to work together more efficiently, and for the establishment of Municipal Courts,” said Dr Muswere.

The Minister further revealed that as part of efforts to bring about normalcy within urban areas 347 suspected land barons had since been arrest, with six convictions to date.

“Regarding the Investigation and Prosecution of Land Barons, the public is informed that a total of 347 arrests were made, and 91 cases are before the courts, while 57 have since been finalised, with six convictions having been secured,” he said.

On the Mapping of Settlements against Approved Layout Plans, Dr Muswere revealed that significant progress has been achieved.

He said following the successful mapping of settlements at Caledonia, Hopley, Saturday Retreat, Cowdray Park, Retreat Farm, Gimboki (Mutare) and Karoi, the Zimbabwe Geospatial and Space Agency (ZINGSA) has further mapped settlements at Eyecourt, Eyerstone, Chizororo, Derbyshire and Granville.

“The next stage involves verification of settlements to determine those which conform to planned land-use in order to allow for regularisation, followed by issuance of title deeds. On a related matter, the Second Republic is addressing Concerns of Planned Settlements without Adequate Basic Services.

“In that respect, it will be recalled that focus has been on addressing infrastructure provision on an initial 16 Garikai/Hlalani Kuhle settlements identified countrywide. Highlights include the commencement of works at the Lupane Local Board Garikai/Hlalani Kuhle site and the completion of engineering designs for onsite infrastructure such as sewer and roads at the Gwanda Garikai/Hlalani Kuhle site,” said the Minister.