Munjanji-Karis stars as Zambezi Eagles register first win

Media Mpofu

LESIBANI Munjanji-Karis was voted Player of the Match as she helped the Zambezi Eagles, Zimbabwe’s netball representatives in the prestigious South African Telkom League in Potchefstroom, North West Province in South Africa on Monday morning.

The Eagles beat Limpopo Baobabs 56-48 with Munjanji-Karis outstanding in her role as a wing defender.
For her efforts, she walked away with R1000.

It was the Zimbabwe team’s first win in three matches having lost their opening matches 51-46 to North West Flames and the second 61-40 to Golden Fireballs on Sunday.

Zimbabwe are using these championships to widen selection base ahead of the World Cup Qualifiers later in the year.
Australia will play host to the World Cup finals in 2027.

