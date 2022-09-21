Mupachikwa leads the way in wicketkeeper dismissals at ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

ZIMBABWEAN wicketkeeper, Modester Mupachikwa is leading in terms of dismissals effected from behind the stumps at the ongoing 2022 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Mupachikwa has four dismissals that is three catches and one stumping. The Zimbabwean wicketkeeper leads on most dismissals in a match with three against Papua New Guinea. Mupachikwa has not had much opportunity to bat with unbeaten scores of four and eight coming in at number four in both matches.

Zimbabwe have started the qualifier on a bright note with an eight wicket triumph over PNG on Sunday followed up by a win by six wickets over higher ranked Thailand the next day, which has seen the Mary-Anne Musonda captained Lady Chevrons qualify for the semifinals. Today (Wednesday), Zimbabwe square off against UAE in their last Group B fixture before they play in the semis on Friday.

Seeing that Zimbabwe defeated Thailand, one of the finalists from the 2019 qualifier held in Scotland, chances are high they will be in Sunday’s final. All Zimbabwe have to do to qualify for their first ever appearance at an ICC T20 World Cup.

