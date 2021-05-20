Mupachikwa’s effort with bat in vain as Zimbabwe women lose second one-day cricket match to South Africa Emerging

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

OPENER Modester Mupachikwa fell five runs short of a century, her effort however not enough for the Zimbabwe women’s cricket team who lost by 90 runs to their South Africa Emerging counterparts in the second one day match played at Queens Sports Club on Thursday.

The win gave Emerging South Africa a two nil lead in the five-match 50 over series following their 32-run triumph in the first match on Tuesday.

Mupachikwa was unbeaten on 95 off 130 deliveries, an innings made up of seven fours. She was involved in a 124-run stand for the fourth wicket with skipper Josephine Nkomo who made 60 as Zimbabwe made 207/7 in 50 overs. This was after South Africa Emerging had posted 297/5 in 50 overs. Andrie Steyn top scored for South Africa Emerging with 135 and her fellow opener Tazmin Brits was second best with 84.

Steyn and Brits put on an opening stand of 129 after the former had won the toss and chosen to bat first. The Zimbabwean bowlers found the going tough with five of the six who bowled going for more than five runs an over. It was only off spinner Loreen Phiri who had a better economy rate of 4.18 runs as she took 1/25 in six overs. Nomvelo Sibanda, Nkomo and Audrey Mazvishaya also had one wicket each.

Zimbabwe’s run chase did not get off to great start when they lost Chiedza Dhururu, Pellagia Mujaji and Christabel Chatonzwa were dismissed inside the first 10 overs.

Mupachikwa and Nkomo did stabilise the innings but Zimbabwe were way behind the required run rate.

The two teams clash in the third fixture on Saturday, the fourth contest is lined up for next Monday while the final match is on 26 May.

Zimbabwe are preparing for the International Cricket Council Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier scheduled for Sri Lanka in December. The Women’s Cricket World Cup is scheduled to be held in New Zealand in March and April 2022. It was originally scheduled for 6 February to 7 March 2021 but was postponed by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Lady Chevrons are also preparing to take part in the ICC Women’s Qualifier Africa to be staged in Botswana in September.

@Mdawini_29