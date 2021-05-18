Murambiwa appointed Zimbabwe Rugby Union technical and appointments committee chairperson

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

GODWIN “Jaws” Murambiwa, a vastly experienced rugby coach has been named as the Zimbabwe Rugby Union technical and appointments committee chairperson following the retirement of Brighton Chivandire who had held the position since 2018.

In announcing the appointment of Murambiwa on Tuesday, ZRU chief executive officer, Sifiso Made indicated that despite his retirement from the chairmanship, Chivandire will remain a key member of the technical and appointments committee.

“The Zimbabwe Rugby Union is pleased to announce the appointment of Godwin Murambiwa as the Chairperson of the Technical and Appointments Committee. His appointment comes after the retirement of Bright Chivandire who has been the Chairperson of the Committee since 2018.

“Chivandire will however a key member of the Technical and Appointments and the Training Manager of the Zimbabwe Rugby Union Workforce,’’ Made said.

Made said Murambiwa brings with him a rich history in the game, which has seen him coach the Sables as well as Junior Sables in the past and is also a World Rugby coach’s educator.

According to Made, Murambiwa’s committee will cover the convener of selectors position for all national teams. Murambiwa will also chair the committee responsible for the appointment of all national teams’ coaches.

