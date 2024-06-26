Murwira takes Warriors armband

Fungai Muderere

CAPS United skipper Godknows Murwira has been given the responsibility to captain the Warriors at the Cosafa Cup contest set to start in South Africa today.

Murwira, a veteran of many football battles, will be deputised by Manica Diamonds left footed defender Farai Banda with Ngezi Platinum midfielder Richard Hachiro coming in as the second vice-captain.

The Warriors were drawn in Group B together with Comoros, Zambia and Kenya.

Jaioros Tapera’s men will start their campaign with a game against Comoros before they take on Zambia o Sunday.

The Warriors will round off their group games with a fixture against Kenya next Tuesday. -@FungaiMuderere