Museum of African Liberation set for Kwekwe schools

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Museum of African Liberation will this week embark on a weeklong educational tour of Kwekwe in the Midlands Province where 25 primary and secondary schools will have a detailed appreciation of the continent and nation’s history as well as heritage.

A project of the Pan-African think tank, the Institute of African Knowledge (Instak), the Museum of African Liberation gives a unique opportunity for educational and cultural diplomatic co-operation by African countries which fought to win their freedom.

The president of the History Teachers Association of Zimbabwe, Mr Manners Msongelwa, said the educational tour would come in handy for the school pupils.

“The Museum of African Liberation is coming to the Midlands Province. It is going to start in Kwekwe. The schools in Kwekwe are going to enjoy seeing some of the artifacts that were used during the liberation struggle and they are going to watch films on what transpired during the liberation struggle. The coming of the museum to Midlands is going to equip our students especially those studying history as well as those studying heritage studies,” said Mr Msongelwa.

The principal objective of the Institute of African Knowledge is to research, gather, and disseminate knowledge about Africa and African people.

Meanwhile, Institute of African Knowledge Recreation manager Mrs Diana Sitotombe reiterated the importance of the continent and nation’s history and heritage. She said pupils would be expected to pay a fee to cover operational costs of the mobile museum.

“Each child is expected to pay US$2 to cover the mobile museum operational costs. We expect to cover 25 schools and we will be roving around the schools. Heritage has become a key education asset and an inestimable value to the young generation whilst shaping identities and fostering respect among people. The link between education and heritage has been strengthened,” said Mrs Sitotombe.

