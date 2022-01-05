Musona arrives in Cameroon

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Warriors captain, Knowledge Musona has arrived in Cameroon to join up with the rest of the team ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations.

An update from the Zimbabwe Football Association said the Saudi Arabia based Musona arrived in Cameroon on Tuesday evening. The Warriors are having their final training session in YaoundÃ© before they head off to Baffousam on Wednesday afternoon. Baffousam is the venue of two of Zimbabweâ€™s group matches, against Senegal and Malawi while their final pool fixture with Guinea is taking place in the Cameroonian capital.

â€œKnowledge Musona has arrived, 21 Warriors are now in camp. The team will now train in YaoundÃ© in the morning before setting off for Baffousam in the afternoon,â€™â€™ read an update provided by Zifa.

Musonaâ€™s arrival leaves the England based duo of Admiral Muskwe and Jordan Zemura the only players still to join camp. Luton Town forward, Muskwe is arriving in Cameroon today (Wednesday).

Zemuraâ€™s participation appeared in doubt as Covid-19 hit his AFC Bournemouth camp, which led to the postponement of their English Championship fixture against Peterborough United which was scheduled for Monday.

According to Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare, Zemura is now expected to arrive in Cameroon after Thursday. – @Mdawini_29

