Musona captains Al Riyadh

Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors captain Knowledge Musona captained his new team Al Riyadh, in their first pre-season friendly against United Arab Emirates side Al Khaleej Khor Fakkan.

The 33-year-old left another Saudi Pro League team Al Tai at the end of last season and his new coach Yannick Ferrera seems to have entrusted him with a leadership role.

He was the captain for his previous team last season and seems to have been entrusted with a leadership role at his new team for the forthcoming season.

The former Zimbabwe skipper retired from international football having scored 17 goals in 43 appearances for the country and it remains to be seen if the lifting of the FIFA suspension will change his mind.