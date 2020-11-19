Musona’s strike shortlisted by CAF

Knowledge Musona

The Sunday News

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has nominated Knowledge Musona’s brilliant free kick against Algeria on Monday, among the best goals scored during match days three and four of the Afcon qualifiers.

The Warriors skipper scored on the stroke of half time to pull one back for Zimbabwe and his goal was shortlisted together with Riyad Mahrez’s solo effort during the same game, as well as Ghanaian Andre Ayew. CAF announced via a poll on Twitter, on which users will vote for the best goal.

