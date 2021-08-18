Musonda back to lead Lady Chevrons against Thailand

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE women’s cricket team captain, Mary-Anne Musonda as well as three other senior players who missed the team’s last series have bounced back to face Thailand women in a limited-overs tour that gets underway in Harare on Wednesday (today).

The four were named in the home side’s 17-member squad announced on the eve of the first of four one-day matches that will be played at Takashinga Cricket Club.

Musonda, who missed Zimbabwe Women’s home series against a South Africa Emerging Women side in May after undergoing surgery on a knee injury, has fully recuperated to lead the team again.

Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano and Nomatter Mutasa-Ziyambi are back from maternity leave to face Thailand, while Ashley Ndiraya has recovered from a broken finger that sidelined her last time.

With Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Modester Mupachikwa, Christabel Chatonzwa, Nomvelo Sibanda, Esther Mbofana and Tasmeen Granger in the squad, Zimbabwe women are at almost full strength as they take on Thailand Women in the series which both teams are using as part of their preparations for ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier tournaments.

After Wednesday’s match, the two sides will meet in the other three one-dayers scheduled for 20, 22 and 24 August, before they face off in the Twenty20 Internationals set for 27, 29 and 30 August.

Zimbabwe Women’s Squad:Mary-Anne Musonda (captain), Modester Mupachikwa, Chiedza Dhururu, Ashley Ndiraya, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Christabel Chatonzwa, Tasmeen Granger, Esther Mbofana, Loreen Tshuma, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loryn Phiri, Nyasha Gwanzura, Audrey Mazvishaya, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Mitchel Mavunga, Nomatter Mutasa-Ziyambi

