Mussa mourns Chigova, Gumbo

Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors team manager, Sharif Mussa, feels the demise of George Chigova and Rahman Gumbo has left the country’s football poorer.

Mussa worked with Chigova and Gumbo during his lengthy stay in the Warriors set up.

Gumbo passed away last weekend in Botswana and his death was linked with heart problems similar to Chigova who died on Wednesday.

Chigova died in his sleep at his base in South Africa and many are still struggling to come to terms with the death.

“It is with great sadness and sorrow that I have learnt of the deaths of two of the greatest Warriors of their generations, George Chigova and Rahman Gumbo within days of each other.

“Just when we are still coming to grips with the news Rahman’s sudden death in Botswana, then we were hit by the news of the passing of George in South Africa.

“I wish to express my hearty condolences to the Chigova and Gumbo families, ZIFA, the Premier Soccer League and the Zimbabwean football family at large,” said Mussa.

Mussa believes Chigova and Gumbo had more ground to cover in healing Zimbabwean football.

“What is even more tragic is that both men have been taken away when they had still plenty more to offer to the game.

“I was privileged to have worked with them in their capacities as player in the case of George and coach in Rahman’s case in their various stints with the senior national team and I found them to be both committed men who gave their all for the cause of the Warriors.

“Our football continues to be the poorer by losing some of its very valuable assets whose experience and input was no doubt needed especially now as the Warriors return to the international fold.

“May the Lord comfort their families that have been robbed of breadwinners and loved ones,” he said.