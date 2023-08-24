Mutukure rallies ZPC Kariba ahead of CAPS United clash

Mutsawashe Mashandure, Sports Reporter

ZPC KARIBA will significantly improve their position on the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League standings including leaping past CAPS United should they find a way to beat the latter in a league tie at Nyamhunga tomorrow.

The electricity men have vastly improved in their showing since they moved back to their Nyamhunga home following the facility’s homologation in June.

They struggled to pick results when they were playing their home games in Harare.

The Luke Masomere boys are on a fine-match unbeaten streak having accumulated nine points in their last five outings.

And one of their outstanding players, defender Boid Mutukure has challenged his teammates to rise to the occasion when they face-off against CAPS United tomorrow.

“The aim is to win, obviously. But we know CAPS United are not come here for site-seeing,” Mutukure said.

“They are obviously looking to get the points. They are a very big team and their unpredictability is their major tool. They have a very good coach as well.

“Their players are experienced and good. We have to look at ourselves and see how we can craft a scheme to dislodge them”.

Mutukure, who is one of the shining lights in a league with average players said playing at home will give them a slight advantage over Makepekepe.

“We were at a disadvantage in the opening stages of the marathon. We were always on the road with limited time for proper training sessions.

“Everything is well now and we can enjoy home advantage. Caps United might be a very big club but we are a team enjoying their game at the moment. Everyone at the club is eager to play their part and that’s something very positive in the camp.

“As players, we have always encouraged each other and challenged each other to put in the extra. The determination is motivating and we can only put in the work. We need to use our home advantage when we play CAPS United.

“This is a team that has been struggling in the past two or so games but we are not reading much into that because we know this is a team that is capable of beating any team anywhere. So we are coming into this match knowing fully the size of the opponent that we are coming up against.

“Obviously, they know how we play and we need to just implement our coach’s strategy and see how the match pans out. Otherwise we are very confident of getting the maximum points against CAPS United”.

ZPC Kariba lost the reverse fixture 1-0 at the National Sports Stadium four months ago.