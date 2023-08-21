Mutumwa predicts win for Zanu-PF

Sunday News Reporter

BULAWAYO based spiritual leader, Madzibaba Mutumwa has said Zanu PF and President Mnangagwa are going to emerge victors in Wednesday’s harmonised elections.

He said this during a visit to his shrine by Bulawayo Central National Assembly candidate Cde Tendai Charuka last week.

“I have been praying for the country and its people and God told me that Zanu PF and its leader President Mnangagwa are going to win the elections resoundingly. Zanu PF is going to win in some areas where it is not ordinarily expected to win,” he said.

After elections, he said, the country was going to witness a lot of developments that would add to what President Mnangagwa had done over the last five years.

He added that he saw Zimbabweans coming from other countries where they were economic refugees to establish base in Zimbabwe.

“I was shown clearly that the opposition parties are not going to win. The election victory belongs to Zanu PF and President Mnangagwa,” he told his followers in the presence of Cde Charuka.

“I saw more minerals being discovered in the country which include oil, gas and more investors coming into the country.

“The Holy Spirit told me that the reason why we see most of the development was that we are being led by a leader who was ordained by God,” said Madzibaba Mutumwa.