Muunganirwa voted best referee at SA Rugby Academy Week

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

SOUTH Africa based Zimbabwean rugby referee, Leo Muunganirwa has been voted the best referee at the South African Rugby Under-18 Academy Week that ended today (Thursday) at Hugenote High School in Wellington, Western Cape.

Muunganirwa, who is based in South Africa’s Mpumalanga province got a reward to handle the match between Zimbabwe and Namibia, the only two international teams taking part in the tournament. The 26-year-old Muunganirwa grew up in Bulawayo’s Entumbane suburb, went to Mzilikazi and Milton High Schools.

Another Zimbabwean rugby referee Shemeah Ndlovu is also doing well at the Under-18 Craven Week where he handled the main match on Tuesday, the clash between Golden Lions and the Blue Bulls at Rondebosch Boys High School. On day four of the Craven Week, Ndlovu handled the match between the Leopards and the Limpopo Blue Bulls.

Noah Muunganirwa, an up-and-coming Zimbabwean rugby referee also got appointed to officiate at the Under-18 Grant Khomo Week in Kimberly.

On the same day, Zimbabwean female rugby referee Precious Pazani was the centre referee for the ranking match between Ivory Coast and Burkina Faso at the Rugby Africa Cup in France. Pazani is at the Rugby Africa Cup with another Zimbabwean referee Talent Gandiwa.

The Junior Sables did what their seniors failed to achieve in the Rugby Africa Cup semifinals, when they defeated their Namibian counterparts 20-19. Coached by Marvin Chirume, the Junior Sables lost their opening match to Boland XV before they picked up a win against Border Country Districts, which means they head home with two wins out of three. -Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29