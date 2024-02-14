Muza extends stay with Bosso

Innocent Kurira

HIGHLANDERS have extended the contract of goalkeeper Reward Muza to December 2026.

The club announced the news on their social media handles yesterday.

“We are delighted to announce that Reward Muza has signed a contract extension keeping him at the club until December 2026,” said Bosso.

Muza is a former youth international, who represented Zimbabwe in the VW Under-13 tournament in Poland in 2012.

He will be fighting for the number one jersey with captain Ariel Sibanda, second choice Raphael Pitisi and Romeo Zimba.

-@innocentskizoe