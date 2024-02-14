Muza extends stay with Bosso

14 Feb, 2024 - 17:02 0 Views
0 Comments
Muza extends stay with Bosso

The Sunday News

Innocent Kurira

HIGHLANDERS have extended the contract of goalkeeper Reward Muza to December 2026.

The club announced the news on their social media handles yesterday.

“We are delighted to announce that Reward Muza has signed a contract extension keeping him at the club until December 2026,” said Bosso.

Muza is a former youth international, who represented Zimbabwe in the VW Under-13 tournament in Poland in 2012.

He will be fighting for the number one jersey with captain Ariel Sibanda, second choice Raphael Pitisi and Romeo Zimba.

-@innocentskizoe

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting