Muzarabani continues to shine for Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN fast bowler, Blessing Muzarabani continues to shine for Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League when he picked up two wickets in an 80-run triumph over the Lahore Qalandars at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Friday.

It was the fourth straight win for the Sultans, a triumph which pushed them to second on the six-team log.

Muzarabani took 2/26 in the two overs he bowled as the Qalandars were blown away for 89 runs in 15.1 overs. It was after the Sultans had posted 169/8 in 20 overs, their highest run contributor being Sohaib Maqsood who made 60 off 40 balls.

The Qalandars were never given space to breathe in their run chase as they opening partnership could only yield eight runs. It was 22-year fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani who destroyed the Qalandars with four wickets for just five runs to walk away with the Man of the Match award. Dahani was complemented by fellow seamers, Imran Khan (3/24) and Muzarabani as the Sultans annihilated their opponents.

Next up for the Andy Flower coached Sultans is a clash with the table topping Islamabad United on Saturday. Their opponents are guaranteed of ending the preliminary round of the PSL on top of the log while the Sultans must win to secure second spot.

From 21 June, the PSL moves to the playoffs, with the final scheduled for 24 June.

