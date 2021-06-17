Muzarabani features in Multan Sultans thumping win over Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Premier League

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN fast bowler, Blessing Muzarabani was involved again when his team, Multan Sultans recorded their third straight in the Pakistan Premier League with a 110-run thumping handed out to Quetta Gladiators at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Wednesday.

Muzarabani opened the bowling for the Andy Flower coached Sultans and picked up one wicket for eight runs in two overs as they bowled out their opponents for 73 runs in 12.1 overs. It was a bowling show led by Pakistan born South African leg spinner Imran Tahir who picked up three wickets for just seven runs in two overs, one of those overs being a maiden. Fast bowler Imran Khan picked up two wickets as the Sultans completely annihilated the Gladiators.

Earlier on, opening batsman Shan Masood top scored with 73 while West Indian Johnson Charles was second best with 47 as the Sultans posted 183/5 in 20 overs. It was a score which proved too much for the Gladiators who could not even manage to get half of their target of 184. Masood walked away with the Man of the Match accolade.

It was the fourth win for the Sultans who moved up from fifth to fourth in the six-team competition.

Muzarabani made his debut in the PSL on Sunday against Peshawar Zalmi, a match the Multans won by eight wickets. He also picked up one wicket in that win, which means he has two wickets so far in the PSL.

Flower’s men are making up for their poor start in the PSL which saw them lose four of the five matches they played before the PSL was halted in March after a Covid-19 outbreak which saw seven people, including six players, record positive tests.

Next up for the Sultans is a clash with the Lahore Qalandars on Friday.

