Muzarabani in Pakistan Premier League winning start with Multan Sultans

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN fast bowler, Blessing Muzarabani, made a winning start to his Pakistan Super League career when his team, Multan Sultans defeated Peshawar Zalmi by eight wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates on Sunday.

Muzarabani, in his debut appearance for the Sultans picked up one wicket for 37 runs in four overs as the Zalmi posted 166/7 in 20 overs. The Zimbabwean got rid of South African David Miller who was caught behind by Mohammad Rizwan for 22. Fast bowler Shahnawaz Dhani picked up four wickets for 31 runs in four overs to walk away with the Man of the Match accolade.

Rizwan, the Sultans captain slammed an unbeaten 82 while Sohaib Maqsoood contributed 61 as the Andy Flower coached team won the match with 21 balls remaining.

It was only the third win in this season’s PSL for the Sultans who are second from bottom in the six-team competition.

Muzarabani was snapped up by the Sultans as a replacement for West Indian Obed McCoy for the remainder of the PSL. The PSL resumed on 9 June, with the remaining matches to take place in the United Arab Emirates. The league was suspended in March after a Covid-19 outbreak which saw seven people, including six players, record positive tests. – @Mdawini_29