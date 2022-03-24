Muzarabani only going to the Indian Premier League for training purposes

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN pace bowler, Blessing Muzarabani is only joining Indian Premier League debutants, Lucknow Super Giants as a net bowler, which means he will not play in the lucrative Twenty20 league.

There was a lot of excitement in Zimbabwean cricket circles after the Indian Embassy in Zimbabwe posted a picture of the lanky fast bowler with the Asian country’s ambassador to Zimbabwe Vijay Khanduja as he prepared to leave for India.

It however turns out that the 25-year-old is only going to India on a training basis. The bowler took to Twitter to provide clarification and stated that the training opportunity will assist him to continue improving as a cricketer.

“To clarify for everyone from my REAL account, I’m joining @LucknowIPL on a training basis as part of my desire to continuously improve as a cricketer and be ready to step on to the big stage at the @IPL should an opportunity arise. Can’t wait,’’ clarified Muzarabani.

It turns out that Australian pace bowler, Andrew Tye has joined Lucknow Super Giants as a replacement for injured Mark Wood. This was officially announced by the IPL on Wednesday.

“Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have signed Andrew Tye as a replacement for the injured England pacer Mark Wood for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Wood suffered an elbow injury during England’s first Test against West Indies earlier this month. Tye has represented Australia in 32 T20Is and picked 47 wickets,’’ read part of the statement from the IPL.

It effectively means Zimbabwe will have to wait longer to have another player turn out in the biggest T20 league in the world.

Wicketkeeper Tatenda Taibu and left arm spinner Raymond Price are the only Zimbabwean cricketers to feature in the IPL. In 2014, former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor was signed by the Sunrisers Hyderabad but never got to play for the team as he opted to delay traveling to India because of his wedding. Sunrisers Hyderabad placed him on injury standby and Taylor was never called up. @Mdawini_29.