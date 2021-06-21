Muzarabani picks up three wickets as Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United to book spot in Pakistan Super League final

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN fast bowler, Blessing Muzarabani’s fairytale run continued in the Pakistan Super League when he picked up three wickets for the Multan Sultans as they defeated Islamabad United by 31 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Monday to book a place in Thursday’s final.

It is the first time that the Sultans have booked a place in the PSL final since the tournament started in 2016.

The Sultans, who are coached by former Zimbabwe batsman Andy Flower, will in the final meet the winner of the other second eliminator that is between Islamabad United and whoever wins on Monday between Peshawar Zalmi and the defending champions Karachi Kings.

Muzarabani took 3/31 in four overs, two of the wickets picked in his last over as Islamabad were bowled out for 149 runs in 19 overs. Having removed Iftikhar Ahmed earlier, Muzarabani dismissed Faheem Ashraf and Hussain Talat in two balls to bring an end to the Islamabad United run chase.

Man of the Match, veteran left arm seamer Sohail Tanvir picked up 3/17 and Pakistan born South African leg spinner Imran Tahir had 2/29 as the Sultans got their revenge over Islamabad United. On Saturday, Islamabad United defeated the Sultans by four wickets in a top of the log clash that marked the end of the preliminary round of the PSL.

Islamabad United’s innings were built around Pakistan born former Australian batsman Usman Khawaja who struck 70 off 40 balls.

Earlier on Monday, Sohaib Maqsood had top scored for the Sultans with 59 runs coming in to bat at number three. He was supported by Khushdil Shah’s 42 and West Indian Johnson Charles also added 41 for the Sultans to post 180/5 in 20 overs.

That proved to be a good score, which they were able to defend with Tanvir, Muzarabani and Tahir outstanding with ball in hand for the Sultans.

It has been a fairytale run for the Sultans who needed to win almost every match when the PSL resumed in UAE on 10 June in order to make it to the playoffs. Not only did they make it to the playoffs but Flower’s men managed to secure a top two finish and have now take of Islamabad United, a team that won eight and lost two of the 10 preliminary round matches they played.

When the PSL was postponed in March after a number of coronavirus positive cases, the Sultans looked dead and buried as they had lost four of the five matches they had played and had recorded just win. Since the action shifted to the UAE, the Sultans won four of their preliminary round fixtures, with their only defeat coming last Saturday at the hands of Islamabad United.

Muzarabani has played five matches for the Sultans and picked up a total of eight wickets in those [email protected]­_29