Muzarabani signed by Multan Sultans for remainder of Pakistan Premier League

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE international cricketer, Blessing Muzarabani is heading off to the Pakistan Premier League where he will turn out for the Multan Sultans.

Fast bowler Muzarabani has been included by the Andy Flower coached Multan Sultans in place of West Indian Obed McCoy for the remainder of the PSL. The PSL is resuming on 9 June, with the rest of the matches to take place in the United Arab Emirates.

Zimbabwe Cricket have given Muzarabani the green light to play in the PSL.

The 2021 edition of the PSL was suspended in March by the Pakistan Cricket Board with 14 of the scheduled 30 group matches having been played after multiple cases of Covid-19 were recorded. On 20 May, approval was granted to play the remaining matches of PSL, with the final to take place on 24 June.

With just one win and four defeats from the five matches they have played, which sees them second from bottom in the six-team log with two points, the Sultans will look to turn things around when the PSL resumes.

Muzarabani’s teammates at the Sultans include Shahid Afridi, Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, Chris Lynn, Imran Tahir, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, James Vince, Sohail Khan, Mohammad Rizwan and Carlos Brathwaite. – @Mdawini_29