Muzarabani to play in Indian Premier League for Lucknow Super Giants

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN fast bowler, Blessing Muzarabani continues to make great strides as he is heading off to play in the prestigious Indian Premier League where he will be on the books of IPL debutants, Lucknow Super Giants.

Muzarabani on Monday met with Vijay Khanduja, India’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe as he prepared to depart for the IPL.

“Ambassador met with Blessing Muzarabani, the Zimbabwean bowler, as he prepared to leave for #IPL2022. Ambassador wished him & his team #LucknowSuperGiants the very best,’’ tweeted the Indian embassy.

At Lucknow, Muzarabani will be under the mentorship of Zimbabwean legend, Andy Flower. Muzarabani has also worked with Flower at the Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League. Last year, the Zimbabwean duo won the PSL before they lost in the final of the 2022 edition by 42 runs to the Lahore Qalandars at the end of last month.

The 25-year-old Muzarabani was brought in for England fast bowler Mark Wood who was ruled out of the IPL after he suffered an elbow injury during the first Test against the West Indies.

Last month, Muzarabani was the only Zimbabwean player in the IPL auction but he found no takers. The opportunity to play in the lucrative league has however presented itself for the height gifted pace bowler.

Indian batsman, KL Rahul is the Lucknow Super Giants captain while other notable stars in the team are South African Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder of the West Indies and Australian Marcus Stoinis.

Muzarabani becomes just the third Zimbabwean to feature in the IPL, with the others to do so being Tatenda Taibu and Raymond Price. In 2014, former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor was signed by the Sunrisers Hyderabad but never got to play for the team as he opted to delay traveling to India because of his wedding. Sunrisers Hyderabad placed him on injury standby and Taylor was never called up. @Mdawini_29