Muzarabani wins EspnCricinfo Men’s ODI Bowling Performance of the Year

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN fast bowler, Blessing Muzarabani’s heroics against Pakistan in November last year have won him the 2020 Men’s One Day International Bowling Performance of the Year at the EspnCricinfo awards.

Muzarabani picked up five wickets for 49 runs in 10 overs in the third ODI against Pakistan in Rawalpindi in what stands out as his best bowling performance in ODIs. The two teams finished tied and the match headed for the Super Over for a winner to emerge.

The lanky Muzarabani followed up his maiden five-wicket with two wickets in four balls in the one over eliminator, which left Zimbabwe requiring just three runs to win. Brendan Taylor and Sikandar Raza had no problems wiping off the needed runs for the historic win.

Zimbabwe’s Super Over win in the final ODI helped them gain 10 points on the International Cricket Council Super League, which is the pathway for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup qualification.

“Blessing Muzarabani rocked Pakistan with five wickets in the 50 overs and then two more in the Super Over and he wins our men’s ODI bowling performance of 2020,’’ announced EspnCricinfo on Thursday.

Other winners announced by EspnCricinfo were Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane who walked away with the Men’s Test Batting Performance of the Year. New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson picked up the Debutant of the Year accolade while another New Zealand seamer, Lockie Ferguson took home the Men’s T20I Bowling Performance of 2020. England batsmen, Jonny Bairstow won the Men’s Twenty20 International Batting Performance of 2020.

The Men’s ODI Performance of the Year went to Australian Glenn Maxwell for his display against England. Australian fast bowler Josh Hazelwood, who completely blew India away in Adelaide, scooped the Men’s Test Bowling Performance of 2020.

Poonam Yadav of India won the Women’s Bowling Performance of 2020 for her 4/19 against Australia. The Women’s T20I Batting Performance of the Year went to Alyssa Healy of Australia. – @Mdawini_29