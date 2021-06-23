Muzarabani’s team faces Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League final

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

MULTAN Sultans, the team Zimbabwean fast Blessing Muzarabani plays for in the Pakistan Super League will face off against Peshawar Zalmi in the final of the PSL at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

Peshawar Zalmi defeated Islamabad United by eight wickets in the second eliminator on Tuesday. Islamabad United, who lost the qualifier against the Sultans by 31 runs on Monday had another chance to book a place against the same opponents in Thursday’s final when they squared off against Peshawar Zalmi in the second qualifier on Tuesday.

Islamabad United batted first and posted 174/9, their highest run contributor being Hasan Ali who scored a quickfire 45 off just 16 deliveries coming in to bat at number nine. New Zealander, Colin Munro made 44 opening the batting on a day his partner Usman Khawaja went for just one run.

Man-of-the-Match Hazratullah Zazai of Afghanistan top scored for Peshawar Zalmi with 66 from 44 deliveries and Australian Jonathan Wells chipped in with an unbeaten 43-ball 55 as their team won the match with 19 balls to spare.

In nine meetings between the two teams since the Sultans started playing in the PSL in 2017, Andy Flower’s men have won five of those matches while Peshawar Zalmi have taken four of those contests.

The Sultans are appearing in the PSL final for the first time while Peshawar Zalmi were winners in 2017 and runners up in 2019.

Muzarabani has made a huge impact in the five matches he has played for the Sultans with eight wickets picked up so far. In the win over Islamabad United, the tall fast bowler picked up 3/31, which are his best figures so far.

There is no doubt that Muzarabani is one of the bowlers Flower will be banking in as the Sultans hunt for their first ever PSL title.

@Mdawini_29