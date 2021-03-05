Mwanjale announces retirement from playing football

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe national football team captain, Method Mwanjale has announced his retirement from playing as he moves into coaching.

Mwanjale made it public on Friday, through social media that he was stepping away from being a player, with his focus now on mentoring up and coming footballers. The 37-year-old was on the books of Caps United.

“It is time to officially hang my boots in playing football, the game I love the most and move to coaching. Thank you, Football Family, for walking through the journey with me. Over the course of these years, we have experienced unique moments together which I will forever cherish,’’ Mwanjale said.

He thanked all those who have backed him from the time he started playing at the highest level when he was 18 years old. He started off his career at Hwange then went on to play for Shabanie Mine, Mamelodi Sundowns, Mpumalanga Black Aces, Simba Sports Club and Caps United.

“Thank you for the unconditional support you have given me since I was 18 years old of age, for allowing me to lift each cup, celebrate each triumph, be your captain in almost all the clubs I have played for. For holding out your hands so I could lift myself up I am forever grateful. May God keep blessing you all. Thank you,’’ he said.

Mwanjale in October 2019 suffered a season ending ankle injury against Hwange at the National Sports Stadium. Caps United won that match against Hwange 3-1 but went on to lose the league title to FC Platinum on the last day of action that season.

