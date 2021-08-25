Mwaruwari appointed as third Warriors assistant coach

Mehluli Sibanda,Â Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe captain, Benjani Mwaruwari has been appointed as an assistant coach for the Warriors with immediate effect

At its meeting held today (Wednesday), the Zimbabwe Football Association executive committee resolved to appoint Mwaruwari as one of Zdravko Logarusicâ€™s assistants. Tonderai Ndiraya and Lloyd Chitembwe have been assisting the Croatian since he was appointed at the beginning of last year. It was after deliberating on the report from the technical and development committeeâ€™s report that the Zifa leadership decided to rope in the former Manchester City striker as a third assistant coach after a resolutuon had been made that the technical team remains as it is.

â€œThe Executive Committee received a progress report from the Technical and Development Committee with regards to all matches played in 2021. The Exco resolved that the technical teams will remain unchanged. The Exco further resolved to augment the Warriorsâ€™ technical team by appointing Benjani Mwaruwari as an assistant coach. The appointment is with immediate effect,â€™â€™ read part of Zifaâ€™s statement.

Zifa have also applied to the Confederation of African Football for vaccinated fans to be allowed for the World Cup qualifier match against South Africa set for 3 September at the National Sports Stadium. This is however subject to government authorisation.

At the same meeting, Zifa resolved to apply for the resumption of football to the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) should there be any changes in governmentâ€™s Covid-19 mitigation policies.

