Mwaruwari officially unveiled as Ngezi Platinum Stars coach

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum Stars have unveiled former Zimbabwe captain, Benjani Mwaruwari as their new head coach.

Mwaruwari was officially announced today (Tuesday) as the new man in charge of Madamburo, taking over a post that was left vacant by the departure of Rodwell Dhlakama who parted ways with the club last month.

Other members of his technical team are assistant coaches, Bongani Mafu and Takesure Chiragwi, team manager Tinashe Nengomasha while Tonderai Vera is the performance analyst. Cosmas “Tsano” Zulu remains the goalkeepers coach.

Mafu was the head coach at Zifa Southern Region Division One pace setters Hwange hut has decided not to wait any longer to return to the Premier Soccer League while Chiragwi was the Ngezi Platinum interim coach.

Mwaruwari’s first assignment as coach is an away fixture against Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve Stadium on Sunday.

Ngezi are fifth on the log with 15 points. On Saturday, they lost their home fixture 2-0 against Chicken Inn at Baobab Stadium.

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29