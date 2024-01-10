Mzansi Express driver faces prosecution

Vusumuzi Dube/H-Metro Reporter

THE ‘Bus Driver From Hell,’ whose shocking recklessness almost caused an accident involving a gas tanker and another vehicle, will be PROSECUTED.

A video of the incident has been trending on social media and had the bus hit the tanker, it could have resulted in the death of scores of people.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Felix Mhona, on Tuesday said the driver of the Mzansi Express bus will be dealt with by the authorities.

He warned bus drivers and operators that the Government will suspend and cancel their licences if they violate traffic rules and regulations.

“This video clearly shows traffic law violations and actions that breach Sections 51, 52, and 53 of the Road Traffic Act [Chapter 13:11] which prohibit driving without due care and attention or reasonable consideration for others, negligent or dangerous driving, and reckless driving.

“It is also saddening to note that during the period 15th – 26th December 2023 alone, 87 people died and 424 were injured because of road traffic accidents,” he said.

Minister Mhona said the nation could not afford to continue experiencing road fatalities caused by recklessness and negligence by Public Service Vehicle (PSV) drivers.

“Informed by the foregoing violations and verified videographic evidence, the ministry will ensure that the driver of the cross-border bus is prosecuted.

“I have directed that the provisions of the law be implemented dutifully, consistently, and religiously with the view to tame this negligence and recklessness.”

The ministry promulgated Statutory Instrument 118 of 2023, which made it mandatory for operators of Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) to install speed limiting and monitoring devices to regulate speeding by PSV drivers, and protect commuters and other road users.

“This will go a long way in regulating over-speeding by PSV drivers and protect commuters and other road users in line with targets contained in the National Development Strategy 1 (2021-2025) which seeks to reduce road accidents and fatalities by a 25 percent margin per annum.”

He urged all road traffic law enforcement agencies to be on high alert to enforce road traffic laws and ensure that non-compliant drivers and vehicles do not ply the roads.

Meanwhile Mzansi Express management have released a statement revealing that the concerned driver has been suspended pending a disciplinary hearing.

They noted that as a company they do not condone the actions of the driver.

“Our company procedures are very strict and we have zero tolerance for violations, especially procedures for the safety of our clients. We at Mzansi Express regret this unfortunate situation and apologize to all those who were affected by the incident, including our valued clients.

“We can confirm that the responsible driver has been suspended pending a thorough investigation to ascertain exactly what transpired. We are currently cooperating with authorities regarding the matter further. Mzansi Express has been in the business of passenger and goods transportation for almost 20 years, and we intend to continue to provide the service to our valued clients for many years to come,” reads part of the statement.