Mzilikazi man faces attempted murder charge after pouring hot porridge on wife

Wilbrought Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

A 57-year-old man from Mzilikazi, in Bulawayo has been arrested for attempted murder after he poured hot porridge on wife after a misunderstanding.

Fomai Mhungu (57) appeared at the Bulawayo regional court before magistrate Mrs Vivian Ndlovu facing charges of attempted murder as defined in section 189 as read with section 47 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23. He was remanded in custody to 9 October for continuation of trial.

State case as presented by prosecutor Ms Vivian Ncube was that on 5 August 2023 around 4 pm Mhungu arrived at his place of residence drunk.

Upon realising that the complainant who is Mhungu’s wife have not cooked yet, Mhungu then began to shout at his wife calling her a prostitute and asking her why she hasn’t cooked yet and took a pot on the stove with hot porridge and poured it on her head and arms of the complainant resulting to the complainant obtaining blisters.

In his defense, Mhungu claimed he did not do it intentionally but it was a mistake.

He further claimed that the incident happened when he was trying to protect himself when his wife was the one who wanted pour porridge on him and when he pushed the pot aside it resulted in the porridge spilling on his wife.