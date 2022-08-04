Mzilikazi Youth Center to become an innovation hub 

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

ENTREPRENEURS in Bulawayo will benefit from an innovation hub that will be set up at the Mzilikazi Recreation Center by the Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Trust Association (BVTA) as it seeks to empower young traders and improve their livelihoods.

The setting up of the innovation hub will also see the cultural center being given a face lift by the organisation.

Bulawayo City Council Director of Housing and Community Services Mr Dictor Khumalo reported that the department had received communication from Mr Michael Ndiweni the BVTA Executive Director to partner the local authority at the recreation center and establish an innovation hub.

“On behalf of Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association, I would like to request for the usage of the Mzilikazi Recreation Centre as an Innovation Hub for young informal traders. The organisation will be embarking on a new project which aims at promoting decent income opportunities and improving the livelihoods of young informal traders. The setting up of the Innovation Hub shall include refurbishment of the Mzilikazi Recreation Centre, where landscaping and painting will be done,” reads part of the proposal.

Mr Ndiweni said computers and internet connectivity will be installed and access to the Hub shall be free and accessible to any young informal traders who identify with the objectives of the project. The project comes up with measures, solutions and technical support for young informal traders. It will equip youths with different skills sets for diversified income opportunities and decent work.

The association said they would want to continue building existing relationships with the city fathers and transforming the informal economy and ensuring the youth have a source of income.

The city noted that the objectives of Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Trust Association programme dove-tailed well with the Vision of the City of being smart and transformative.

Mr Khumalo noted that the proposed project would transform the centre and enhance the youth-friendly activities offered at the centre.

@NyembeziMu