Nakamba backs Government Covid-19 interventions

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

ZIMBABWE international footballer, Marvelous Nakamba has backed Government’s recent interventions to contain the spread of Covid-19.

In a statement announcing the postponement of the Marvelous Nakamba Foundation Under 17 Invitational Tournament that has been scheduled for this coming weekend, the Aston Villa midfielder said he supports all efforts being made to curb the spread of the pandemic.

“We support all efforts that go a long way in curbing the spread of the deadly pandemic Covid-19 and in that light we have put on hold plans for the tournament. All systems that had been put in place will stay on hold up to a time when it’s safe to hold the tournament.

“We would love to thank everyone who had been assisting and or cooperating in making the event a success. Stay Home, Mask Up and Stay Safe all the time,” said Nakamba.

The foundation said they will advise of new dates.

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) banned all sporting activities with effect from 14 June 2021 following the announcement of new Covid-19 restrictions by the Health Minister, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

In a statement on Sunday, the SRC advised all national sports associations that all sporting events are

suspended until notice.

“The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) hereby notifies members of the public that pursuant to the statement issued by the Honourable Vice President of Zimbabwe, C.G.D.N. Chiwenga, who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care, setting out the additional measures to curb a renewed surge in Covid-19 infection rates, all sporting activities and events are hereby suspended with effect from Monday, 14th June 2021 until further notice.

“All national sports associations, clubs, gyms and related stakeholders should abide by this suspension without exception,” read the statement from the SRC.