Nakamba headed to Newcastle?

Simba Jemwa, Sports Correspondent

WARRIORS’ and Aston Villa midfielder could be headed to Newcastle United in the New Year after reports emerged out of England that the Saudi-owned club are in the market for major reinforcements.

According to media reports in England, Newcastle source revealed that strengthening the central midfield is a priority in January and Nakamba is a target because of his energy and drive. It is expected to take a fee of around £15 million to prize the Zimbabwe international from Villa Park.

Nakamba arrived at Villa Park ahead of the 2019-2020 season from Belgian side, Club Brugge but his stay has been that of mixed fortunes to say the least. While nobody doubts his quality, Nakamba seems to have struggled to adapt to both the English Premier League and Villa manager, Dean Smith’s preferred style of play.

On arrival after his £11 million transfer, Smith said: “Marvelous fits the criteria of the type of player we were looking for. He’s very mobile, he’s very good in possession, and he will fit in with our style of play.”

Although the club’s manager considers Nakamba one of his key squad players, he has failed to set himself as a regular Premier League starter with Douglas Luiz and John McGinn ahead of him in Smith’s side. What could encourage Newcastle that a transfer will be possible is the £14 million that Villa spent on Morgan Sanson in January.

Nakamba has started only one of Villa’s nine Premier League matches this season, the opening-day 3-2 defeat to Watford.

The former Bantu Rovers hardman fits the bill for the anchorman profile as Newcastle work towards protecting their porous back line. The north-east giants are expected to be the busiest Premier League club in the January window following the Saudi-led takeover that was completed earlier this month. @simbajemwa