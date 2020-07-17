Nakamba on the bench as Villa draw with Everton, still staring at relegation

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN midfielder, Marvelous Nakamba was an unused substitute as Aston Villa missed were left staring at relegation from the English Premier League when they conceded with three minutes to go to draw 1-1 with Everton at Goodison Park on Thursday.

Former England Under-21 midfielder, Ezri Konsa gave Villa the lead with 72 minutes played. The Claret and Blue looked on course for their second consecutive win following their 2-0 triumph over Crystal Palace last Sunday. Dean Smith’s men however failed to hold on for the three points, their defence breached with just three minutes before the end when England forward Theo Walcott scored to earn the Toffees a draw.

A win would have seen Villa swap places with Bournemouth on the log. The Cherries were beaten 2-1 by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, which was a boost for Villa who however failed to take advantage of that slip up.

With two matches to play, the situation is looking gloomy for Nakamba and his teammates in their quest to survive since they are second from bottom. They face Arsenal at home next Tuesday before they take on West Ham away on the last day of the season. Villa still have a realistic chance of overtaking Bournemouth, Watford as well as West Ham if they win their remaining matches should other results go their way.

