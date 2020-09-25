Nakamba plays full 90 mins in Villa Carabao Cup win despite Galatasaray loan move talk

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

DESPITE talk that he is heading off on loan to Turkish club Galatasaray, Zimbabwean midfielder Marvelous Nakamba played the full 90 minutes for Aston Villa when the English Premier League side brushed aside Bristol City 3-0 in a Carabao Cup third round fixture at Ashton Gate on Thursday.

Enwar el Ghazi, debutant Betrand Traore and Olle Watkins were on target for Villa as they booked their place in the fourth round of the competition.

Nakamba was on the pitch for the entire match as was the situation when Villa dispatched Burton Albion 3-1 in a Carabao Cup second round fixture at Pirelli Stadium last week and was again outstanding against Bristol City.

The defensive linkman was given a rating of seven out of 10 by BirminghamLive for his brilliant passing game and managing to maintain his position.

“Villa’s pivot in midfield. Always in that anchorman role and kept his position well. Mopped up bits and bobs and allowed Lansbury and Ramsey to play with Davis, El Ghazi and Traore. Tried an audacious through-ball which didn’t find El Ghazi. His bread and butter are those five-yard passes,’’ wrote BirminghamLive.

Nakamba was an unused substitute when Villa opened their 2020/21 season with a 1-0 triumph against Sheffield United at Villa Park on Monday with Brazilian Douglas Luiz was chosen ahead of him at defensive link. The Claret and Blue are in Monday Night action once again, with a trip to London to face Fulham at Craven Cottage. It is yet to be seen if Dean Smith will reward the Zimbabwean for his industriousness or stick with the Brazilian.

@Mdawini_29