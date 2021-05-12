Nakamba splashes out money on Lamborghini?

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ENGLAND based Zimbabwean football, Marvelous appears to have splashed on fast wheels as photos have been circulating of the Aston Villa star with a Lamborghini Aventador.

According to information available online, the least-expensive 2019 Lamborghini Aventador is the 2019 Lamborghini Aventador S 2dr Coupe AWD (6.5L 12cyl 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $417,826. Other versions include: S 2dr Coupe AWD (6.5L 12cyl 7AM) which starts at $417,826.

The 27-year old Nakamba is said to be earning £45 429 (64,050.12) a week at Villa, which means he can afford to spend big on the two-seater ride.

In April last year, Nakamba and his Aston Villa teammates agreed to take a 25 percent pay cut for four months due to the financial impact of coronavirus on their English paymasters.

Villa signed Nakamba on a five-year-deal from Club Brugge for a reported transfer fee of £11min August 2019.

@Mdawini_29