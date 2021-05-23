Nakamba wins Man of the Match award in Aston Villa’s win over Chelsea

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN midfielder, Marvelous Nakamba saved his best for last as he walked away with the Man of the Match accolade when his English Premier League team Aston Villa ended the season on a high note with a 2-1 triumph over Chelsea at Villa Park on Sunday.

Nakamba started the match in what was his 50th appearance for Villa and played the entire 90 minutes. The Warriors star was booked for time wasting in the 74th minute but his display on the day was good enough for him to walk away with the Man of the Match award.

His exploits were witnessed by 10 000 fans at Villa Park on the final day of the 2020/21 season.

“Very proud to make my 50th appearance for this great club. Excellent result today to end the season on a high. Thanks to our amazing fans for their continuous support,’’ tweeted Nakamba after the match.

BirminghamLive gave Nakamba a superb rating of nine out of 10 for his brilliant exploits against Chelsea.

“In for his 50th appearance at Villa since his summer arrival in 2019, with Nakamba in alongside John McGinn for the second-successive match. The Zimbabwean put in a brilliant and brave block to thwart Mount early on and remained disciplined throughout. Nakamba put in a string of body-on-the-line challenges and last-ditch tackles as he kept Chelsea’s talented midfield and attack at bay. Loved his work today in midfield and boy did he cover some ground. Superb. Star man. 9*,” wrote BirminghamLive about the Zimbabwean.

Last Wednesday, Nakamba started for Aston Villa and played 89 minutes in a 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspurs.

Nakamba made 13 appearances in the EPL for Villa in the just concluded season and his impact was felt as Dean Smith’s men won nine of those matches and only lost three. He picked up three yellow cards and conceded eight fouls.

Burkinabe Bertrand Traoré opened the scoring for the Claret and Blue in the 43rd minute before Dutchman Anwar El Ghazi doubled their lead seven minutes into the second half with a penalty. Ben Chilwell pulled back for Chelsea in the 70th minute. That goal gave the Blues hope but Villa held on for their 16th win of the season which saw them finish with 55 points.

Villa ended the season in 11th place, a massive improvement to their display in the 2019/20 period when they survived relegation on the last day of the action.

Despite the loss, Chelsea still secured a spot in next season’s Uefa Champions League with a fourth place finish after Tottenham defeated Leicester City 4-2 at the King Power [email protected]_29