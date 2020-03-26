Nakamba wishes Jaure a speedy recovery

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ENGLAND based Zimbabwe footballer, Marvelous Nakamba has wished his Warriors teammate, defender Partson Jaure a quick recovery.

Nakamba took to his Twitter account to wish Jaure well after the Dynamos skipper was involved in a car accident in the early hours of Sunday. He also posted a picture of him and Jaure in Warriors colours. The Aston Villa midfielder said he cannot wait for Jaure to get back to his usual life once he has gotten over the hard period.

“Partson Jaure my brother, I’m praying for your speedy recovery and strength throughout this challenging episode of your life. I can’t wait to see you swing back to your normal self once again. Get well soon my fellow Warrior,’’ posted Nakamba.

Jaure suffered severe injuries in a car crash in the early hours of Sunday but indications are that the Dynamos captain is out of danger after scans revealed he suffered no serious internal head injuries. He suffered severe injuries all over his body after he was involved in an accident when he lost control of his car near Prince Edward School in Harare.

The Warriors defender was taken to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals unconscious and with a heavily-bandaged head.

