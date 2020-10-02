Nakamba’s Aston Villa booted out of Carabao Cup

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

MARVELOUS Nakamba played the full 90 minutes for Aston Villa as they knocked out of the Carabao Cup at the fourth-round stage with a 1-0 defeat to Championship side Stoke City at Villa Park on Thursday.

The Zimbabwean, subject of speculation of being loaned out to Turkish giants Trabzonspor started at defensive midfield for Villa. Sam Vokes scored the only goal of the match in the 26th minute for Stoke City and Villa were unable to overturn that to bow out a competition where they were losing finalists last season.

Nakamba has featured prominently in the Carabao Cup where he has started and played the full 90 minutes in all of Villa’s three matches but has been overlooked for the Premier League matches with Brazilian Douglas Luiz preferred at defensive link. The Zimbabwean replaced Luiz with three minutes left when Villa thumped Fulham 3-0 away at Craven Cottage last Monday.

It was Nakamba’s first league appearance this season having been an unused substitute in his team’s 1-0 win over Sheffield United at home in their opening fixture.

For months, Nakamba has been linked with a loan exit to Trabzonspor where he has an opportunity to command a first team jersey. The arrival of England midfielder Ross Barkley on loan from Chelsea on Wednesday has increased chances of Nakamba being shipped out to gain some game time away from Villa Park.

With the transfer window closing on Monday, Nakamba heading out on loan is still very much a possibility.

@Mdawini_29