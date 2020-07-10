Nakamba’s Aston Villa sink deeper into relegation

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Warriors midfielder, Marvelous Nakamba’s English Premiership side, Aston Villa continue to sink deeper into relegation after they were beaten 3-0 at home by Manchester United at Villa Park on Thursday.

It was not such a great outing for the Zimbabwean star as besides being on the losing end, Nakamba, who came in as 59th minute substitution for Scottish John McGinn got a yellow card with nine minutes left. Statistics provided by EPL indicate that Nakamba has played in 26 of his team’s matches so far this season, with Villa having won just five and lost 16 of those fixtures.

Thursday’s defeat to the Red Devils saw Villa drop to second from bottom with 27 points secured from seven wins and six draws. Villa have lost 21 of the 34 matches they have played, scored 36 goals while their defence has been breached 65 times.

With four matches to go before the end of the season, Nakamba and his teammates need to pull up their socks if they are to avoid relegation.

Villa face Crystal Palace at home on Sunday, clash with Everton away next Thursday. Arsenal visit Villa Park on 21 July before Nakamba and his teammates square off with West Ham on the last day of the league campaign on 26 July.

The Claret and Blue, if they win all their remaining matches have a realistic chance of overtaking the likes of Bournemouth, Watford, West Ham and Brighton should other results go their way.

