Nakamba’s marvelous figures against Leicester City

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN midfielder, Marvelous Nakamba put up another brilliant performance for Aston Villa in a 2-1 triumph over Leicester City in an English Premier League match played at Villa Park on Sunday.

Nakamba, the Villa November Player of the month had, in statistics provided by the club 95 percent pass accuracy, one key pass, four clearances, three drawn and two tackles in what was solid show by the Zimbabwe.

The Warriors midfielder has enjoyed a new lease of life since Steven Gerrard took over from Dean Smith last month. Nakamba has started in all the four matches under Gerrard. Villa have won three of those, against Brighton and Hove, Crystal Palace and Leicester City with their only defeat coming against Manchester City, a 2-1 loss at home last Wednesday.

In the 2021/22 season, Nakamba has made 11 appearances for Villa. The Claret and Blue have won four of those matches while six have ended in defeat. Nakamba has committed 13 fouls and received three yellow cards.

One thing that is still missing for the Zimbabwe Warriors star is a goal as he has not yet scored since he joined Villa from Club Brugge of Belgium in August 2019. His best chance to score came in his team’s 7-2 rout of Liverpool in October last year after he came in as a substitute only for his left footed shot from outside the box to be saved in the bottom right corner by the then Liverpool second choice goalkeeper, Adrian.

