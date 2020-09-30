Nakamba’s Villa future in further doubt with Barkely arrival

Nakamba’s Villa future in further doubt with Barkely arrival

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN midfielder, Marvelous Nakamba’s future at English Premiership side Aston Villa continues to be in further doubt judging from his team’s activity on the transfer market.

Villa on Wednesday snapped up England midfielder Ross Barkley on loan from Chelsea. The 26-year old Barkley is Aston Villa’s fifth signing in this transfer window, an indication Dena Smith is looking at more options

 

Ross Barkley with Aston Villa manager Dean Smith

Nakamba has struggled for a starting place at the Claret and Blue this season with the Zimbabwean made to play second fiddle to Brazilian Douglas Luiz in the defensive midfield position. On Monday, Nakamba came off the bench to replace Luiz with three minutes to go as Villa thumped Fulham 3-0 away at Craven Cottage. It was his first league appearance this season having been an unused substitute in his team’s 1-0 win over Sheffield United at home in their opening fixture.

The Zimbabwean has only played the full 90 minutes in the Carabao Cup where he started in Villa’s 3-1 win against Burton Albion and the 3-0 triumph over Bristol City.

Nakamba has for months been linked with a loan exit to Turkish giants Trabzonspor where he has an opportunity to command a first team jersey.

With the transfer window closing on 5 October, Nakamba heading out on loan is still very much a possibility.

Nakamba’s friend, Tanzanian Mbwana Samatta was recently sent on to Fenerbahce of Turkey having joined Villa from Genk at the beginning of this year.

