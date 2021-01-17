Name-dropping backfires

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

A MAN from Harare has been slapped with a $6000 fine after attempting to force Beitbridge Border Post immigration officials to allow him passage into South Africa by falsely claiming that he was running errands for President Mnangagwa’s son, Sakhile.

Frank Munhukwaye (67) of Highfield, who is employed as a driver at Elliot and Shepard Pvt (Ltd), was arrested on Friday after alert immigration officials uncovered his ruse.

He appeared yesterday before magistrate Miss Eunice Chimweta facing charges of contravening the Criminal Law (Reform and Codification) Act.

Prosecuting, Mr Tariro Makaya told the court that on January 15, Munhukwaye arrived at the border Post at around 4pm where he attempted to intimidate immigration officials to allow him passage under the guise of running errands for the President’s son.

The court heard that while at the port of entry, he approached the head of station, Mr Nqobile Ncube, indicating that he was on a secret operation and must be allowed passage into the neighbouring country.

He was asked to produce his passport and Government identification documents.

The State said Munhukwaye could only produce an ordinary passport before indicating that he had been sent to undertake some errands by the President’s son.

Mr Sakhile Mnangagwa was contacted and he denied having any relationship with the accused.

The matter was reported to the police leading to Munhukwaye’s arrest.