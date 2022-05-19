Namibia beat Zimbabwe in second T20I to level five-match series

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

Namibia 124/2 18 overs (Williams 62, Erasmus 36, Chatara 1/17, Jongwe 1/19,)

Zimbabwe 122/8 20 overs (Shumba 29, Munyonga 23, Wiese 3/27, Frylinck 2/17) by eight wickets

SOME poor batting cost Zimbabwe dearly in the second Twenty20 International cricket contest when the Chevrons lost by eight wickets to Namibia at Queens Sports Club.

The win by the Namibians saw them level the five-match series after Zimbabwe won the opening match by seven runs on Tuesday.

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, Zimbabwe stumbled their way to 122/8 in 20 overs. The highest contribution with the bat was 29 runs from Milton Shumba which was followed by 23 by Tony Munyonga.

Namibia only lost two wickets on their victory achieved with 12 balls to spare. Their flawless run chase was led by opener and Man of Match Craig Williams who notched up an unbeaten 62 from 53 balls, an innings made up of four fours and one six.